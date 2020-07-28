Man taken to hospital after being rescued from Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken to a local hospital after rescue crews were called for a reported emergency along the Chippewa River.

Eau Claire Police say the initial call was made around 6:20 p.m. Monday for a person pulled out of the water near the Pablo Center. When crews arrived, however, they were unable to find the incident.

Officials pinged the cell phone of the person who made the 911 call, which eventually led crews to a stretch of riverbed area near The Brewing Projekt, along N. Oxford Ave. There, they found an unresponsive male.

Emergency crews were able to perform CPR and bring a pulse back to the man. He was taken to a local hospital. Eau Claire Police have no idea how the person got into the water and they estimate the man had been in the water between 10 and 15 minutes.

The identity of the man emergency crews assisted was not released.

