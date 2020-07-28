Advertisement

Packers and American Family Insurance launch “Dreamdrive Dreambike Design Contest”

(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (RELEASE) -Although fans will not be present at Packers Training Camp to take part in DreamDrive this year, the Packers and American Family Insurance are inviting fans to celebrate the time-honored training camp bike riding tradition virtually with the “American Family DreamDrive DreamBike Design Contest.”

The contest will allow fans to share their team spirit and get ready for the upcoming season by submitting a photo of their custom “DreamBike” that celebrates their love for the Packers.

A panel of judges, including a Packers player, will select one winning family who will receive a prize package than includes a virtual meet and greet with the player, Packers gear, a $250 Packers Pro Shop gift card and a player-autographed football.

The contest will be held from July 28 through Aug. 14. Fans can enter and view official rules and submission details at www.amfam.com/Packers.

The Packers and American Family Insurance will also honor DreamDrive and the bike riding tradition by posting a flashback series of photos throughout Packers Training Camp on the team’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

