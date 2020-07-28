Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 exposure alert for Taylor County

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Taylor County Health Department is warning residents of a possible
exposure to COVID-19 after an infectious person visited Medford Fourmens Farm Home Power Center.

The exposure could have occurred on July 20 and 21 from 7am to 3:30pm at the Power Center.

The Taylor County Health Department says that if you were present at this location during the specified time, to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms occur, they say to contact your health care provider.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

