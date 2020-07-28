Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coaches and athletes react to WIAC cancelling fall sports

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Coaches say not being able to compete is heartbreaking for student-athletes.

News

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire closes indefinitely

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
After less than a month of being reopened, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is closing once again.

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

News

Local COVID-19 test result wait time explained

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Gundersen Health System in La Crosse currently tests anywhere from 500-1,000 patients each day— 50 percent at drive-up testing facilities and the other half hospital patients.

Latest News

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

News

Social-Distancing Stickers for Local Businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
Social-Distancing Stickers for Local Businesses

News

Red Cross Asks for Plasma Donors

Updated: 1 hours ago
Red Cross Asks for Plasma Donors

News

COVID-19 Testing Process

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 Testing Process