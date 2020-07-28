Sharp Photo provides free social distancing stickers to businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s becoming common to see taped “X’s” on the floors of businesses, instructing customers to practice social distancing.

Sharp Photo and Portrait in Eau Claire is working to spruce up those markings. They're giving away free social distancing stickers to businesses, complete with the business's logo on them.

Sharp Photo's President says they've been printing the stickers since March, and, to him, the gesture makes good business-sense.

“It kind of exploded around March, April, when people discovered that they needed some sort of signage to tell people how and where to go, what lane to park in, and all the social distancing stuff, you know, you have to have on the floor and their front door or whatever. So, by giving the stickers away for free, it just makes it very simple for people to do it,” says Bill Eklund, President of Sharp Photo.

If a business wants their own stickers, Eklund says they can call Sharp Photo and provide them with the business’s logo.

