Advertisement

Sharp Photo provides free social distancing stickers to businesses

By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s becoming common to see taped “X’s” on the floors of businesses, instructing customers to practice social distancing.

Sharp Photo and Portrait in Eau Claire is working to spruce up those markings. They're giving away free social distancing stickers to businesses, complete with the business's logo on them.

Sharp Photo's President says they've been printing the stickers since March, and, to him, the gesture makes good business-sense.

“It kind of exploded around March, April, when people discovered that they needed some sort of signage to tell people how and where to go, what lane to park in, and all the social distancing stuff, you know, you have to have on the floor and their front door or whatever. So, by giving the stickers away for free, it just makes it very simple for people to do it,” says Bill Eklund, President of Sharp Photo.

If a business wants their own stickers, Eklund says they can call Sharp Photo and provide them with the business’s logo.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Social-Distancing Stickers for Local Businesses

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Social-Distancing Stickers for Local Businesses

News

Red Cross Asks for Plasma Donors

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Red Cross Asks for Plasma Donors

News

COVID-19 Testing Process

Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 Testing Process

News

WIAC Cancels Fall Sports Season

Updated: 28 minutes ago
WIAC Cancels Fall Sports Season

News

Children's Museum of Eau Claire to Close Indefinitely

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Children's Museum of Eau Claire to Close Indefinitely

Latest News

News

Baby Fights for His Life for 6 and a Half Weeks

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Baby Fights for His Life for 6 and a Half Weeks

News

American Red Cross asking for plasma donations for those battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
The American Red Cross is asking for donors to contribute convalescent plasma to help patients battling the coronavirus.

News

Baby fights for his life for six and a half weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The birth of your first child should be the happiest moment in your life, but for one local couple it turned into a six and a half week fight for the baby's life.

Crime

Man and women arrested in Chippewa Falls for multiple stolen vehicles and drugs on property

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Chippewa Falls Police Department arrested a man after officers found several vehicles reported as stolen on his property.

News

Eau Claire Area receives $1 million in CARES act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Eau Claire area has received over $1 million in funding via the CARES Act.