University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire cancels in-person graduation

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire has canceled the in-person graduation ceremony for recent graduates.

Commencement Assistant Corrynn Mahnke says the university will lump the graduated which were supposed to be at the October ceremony in with the graduates from this coming fall semester.

The ceremony will be done virtually and a date has not yet been set.

Wisconsin residents receive what looks like Chinese seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Agriculture officials say Wisconsin residents are receiving unsolicited packages of what appear to be Chinese seeds.

Packers and American Family Insurance launch “Dreamdrive Dreambike Design Contest”

Updated: 2 hours ago
The contest will allow fans to share their team spirit and get ready for the upcoming season by submitting a photo of their custom “DreamBike” that celebrates their love for the Packers.

Possible COVID-19 exposure alert for Taylor County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The exposure could have occurred on July 20 and 21 from 7am to 3:30pm at the Medford Fourmens Farm Home Power Center.

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire to close indefinitely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will close their doors on August 1 at 3 p.m.

Ag department set to receive more money under Democratic proposal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold of WAXX/WAYY joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest Ag News.

Drive-thru voting starts in Eau Claire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Two weeks before the partisan primary, Eau Claire is offering drive-thru voting.

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

One dead after crash in Vernon County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
On Sunday, a Richland Center man died after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Homeless count this week in local counties

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Twice a year, staff and volunteers from local homeless shelters and community organizations hit the streets during the overnight hours for a ‘Point-In-Time homeless count’.