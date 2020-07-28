University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire cancels in-person graduation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire has canceled the in-person graduation ceremony for recent graduates.

Commencement Assistant Corrynn Mahnke says the university will lump the graduated which were supposed to be at the October ceremony in with the graduates from this coming fall semester.

The ceremony will be done virtually and a date has not yet been set.

