Wisconsin DNR again cancels sharp-tailed grouse season

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Natural Resources has again canceled the sharp-tailed grouse season to protect the population. The DNR made the announcement Tuesday. The department said modeling conducted in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows low survival probabilities for sharp-tailed grouse over the next 50 years. The agency canceled the 2019 hunt as well.

Sharp-tailed grouse populations have been dwindling across the country since the 1900s. The bird was once found throughout Wisconsin but it has retreated to the northern reaches of the state as southern forests and grasslands were cleared for farming.

