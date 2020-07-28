Advertisement

Wisconsin residents receive what looks like Chinese seeds

Courtesy Minn. Dept. of Ag
Courtesy Minn. Dept. of Ag(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Agriculture officials say Wisconsin residents are receiving unsolicited packages of what appear to be Chinese seeds. Authorities in multiple states issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them. They say the seeds are unknown and could be invasive species or be harmful to people or livestock. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Tuesday that state residents have received seeds that appear to have originated from China. The department is advising people who receive seeds to report it to the agency using an online form.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire cancels in-person graduation

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire has canceled the in-person graduation ceremony for recent graduates.

News

Packers and American Family Insurance launch “Dreamdrive Dreambike Design Contest”

Updated: 2 hours ago
The contest will allow fans to share their team spirit and get ready for the upcoming season by submitting a photo of their custom “DreamBike” that celebrates their love for the Packers.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure alert for Taylor County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The exposure could have occurred on July 20 and 21 from 7am to 3:30pm at the Medford Fourmens Farm Home Power Center.

Breaking News

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire to close indefinitely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will close their doors on August 1 at 3 p.m.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Ag department set to receive more money under Democratic proposal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold of WAXX/WAYY joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest Ag News.

Hello Wisconsin

Drive-thru voting starts in Eau Claire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Two weeks before the partisan primary, Eau Claire is offering drive-thru voting.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

One dead after crash in Vernon County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
On Sunday, a Richland Center man died after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

News

Homeless count this week in local counties

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Twice a year, staff and volunteers from local homeless shelters and community organizations hit the streets during the overnight hours for a ‘Point-In-Time homeless count’.