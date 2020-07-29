UPDATE: Barron reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19, large numbers at Cumberland facility

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County Department of Health and Human Services says they are working closely with Seneca Foods in Cumberland after a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases came from the facility.

Health officials say in the past two weeks, 150 new cases have been reported.

“We are taking a united approach to this response by identifying people who are positive or symptomatic as quickly as possible and ensuring that they get the care they need,” said Matt Henschler, SVP Technical Services – Responsible for Employee and Foods Safety with Seneca Foods.

Health workers are saying many of the new cases can be traced back to gatherings or travel.

***As a public page we do not have the option to turn off comments. We ask that you refrain from commenting. Please read... Posted by Barron County Public Health on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Barron County Public Health is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county has six hospitalizations with several in intensive care.

Health officials say some positive case are those in close contact with each other but there also has been an outbreak at a food processing facility.

The department is asking residents to slow the spread by distancing from one another and wearing a face mask in public.

**This post is for information only. Please read the whole post before commenting or asking questions. If you still have... Posted by Barron County Public Health on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.