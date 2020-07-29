Advertisement

UPDATE: Barron reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19, large numbers at Cumberland facility

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County Department of Health and Human Services says they are working closely with Seneca Foods in Cumberland after a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases came from the facility.

Health officials say in the past two weeks, 150 new cases have been reported.

“We are taking a united approach to this response by identifying people who are positive or symptomatic as quickly as possible and ensuring that they get the care they need,” said Matt Henschler, SVP Technical Services – Responsible for Employee and Foods Safety with Seneca Foods.

Health workers are saying many of the new cases can be traced back to gatherings or travel.

Barron County Public Health is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county has six hospitalizations with several in intensive care.

Health officials say some positive case are those in close contact with each other but there also has been an outbreak at a food processing facility.

The department is asking residents to slow the spread by distancing from one another and wearing a face mask in public.

