Black River Falls man charged with sex crimes

Kegan C. Fogleson
Kegan C. Fogleson(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man has been charged in Jackson County court with crimes that include first degree sexual assault- repeater and strangulation and suffocation- repeater.

Court records show Kegan Fogleson, 24, has been charged with first degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, intimidate victim/threaten, felony bail jumping, strangulation and suffication and disorderly conduct. All charges list repeat offender.

The criminal complaint says the victim told law enforcement details of an assault that took place on July 25. When asked about the assault, Fogleson said he didn’t know anything about the assault.

He first denied anything happened and then later added that it was consensual.

A $10,000 cash bond has been set for Fogleson.

