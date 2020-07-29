Advertisement

CFAUSD board member resigns

Jennifer Heinz resigns from CFAUSD board
Jennifer Heinz resigns from CFAUSD board(CFAUSD)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District says school board member Jennifer Heinz is resigning her position due to personal circumstances.

The resignation is effective July 31. Heinz was in her second term on the board.

Anyone interested in applying to fill the vacancy should submit a written notice of interest to CFAUSD School Board President David Czech by August 12.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health department using social media to educate about pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The La Crosse County Health Department has been informing the public on COVID-19 for months now. One tool they use to educate and be transparent is social media.

News

Helping Hands Receives Back to School Donation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Helping Hands Receives Back to School Donation

News

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
After being signed into law 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act has had a major impact on people in our area.

News

Local business donates to Helping Hands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A local business made a large donation to Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley today.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Crime

Black River Falls man charged with sex crimes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Black River Falls man has been charged in Jackson County court with crimes that include first degree sexual assault- repeater and strangulation and suffocation- repeater.

News

Local professor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
With one vaccine for COVID-19 going into its final stages of testing at Moderna, just how effective can a vaccine be?

News

UPDATE: Barron reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19, large numbers at Cumberland facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

News

Eau Claire County releases updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated their COVID-19 numbers for July 29.

National Politics

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.