CFAUSD board member resigns

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District says school board member Jennifer Heinz is resigning her position due to personal circumstances.

The resignation is effective July 31. Heinz was in her second term on the board.

Anyone interested in applying to fill the vacancy should submit a written notice of interest to CFAUSD School Board President David Czech by August 12.

