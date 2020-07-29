Advertisement

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire closes indefinitely

After less than a month of being reopened, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is closing once again.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After reopening July 1st, a place dedicated to imagination and discovery is once again closing it's doors, this time indefinitely.

On August 1st at 3 p.m., the doors to the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will be closed to the public once again. This marks the second time the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire has been forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Children’s Museum of Eau Claire executive director Michael McHorney, there is no planned reopen date in sight.

“We tried, it just hasn’t worked out the way we hoped,” McHorney said. “Our goal was to try and reopen and serve the community. We knew that we weren’t looking at an opportunity to make money necessarily, but we certainly knew that we wanted to serve the community.”

According to McHorney, the museum was losing more than $1,200 a day since it reopened. That lost revenue, mixed with lower than usual numbers, means the museum was projected to close in January of 2021 if it had stayed open.

“We hoped that we would be at 50% of where we were last year and for the month of July we’ve been at 15% and there is just no way we could continue to do that and not run into issues,” he says.

In an effort to cut operating expenses by 62%, the museum is reducing the number of employees from 14 to five. The museum is hoping to retain those five through the state of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Work Share program. The news of the closure has some parents, wishing they had visited the museum sooner.

“We were just downtown yesterday and my 11 year old said, ‘I miss going downstairs and playing in the water at the Children’s Museum, when can we go back,’” says Karen Jasicki of Eau Claire

Kristen Magnusson says her family recently moved to Eau Claire and they were making plans to visit the museum.

“We just moved here, we heard that is was an awesome museum and so we were looking forward to going, but we just hadn’t gotten the chance to yet,” she says.

McHorney says he is glad they were able to reopen, even if for a short time.

“The positive of this and what we’ve looked at with our team is, hundreds of kids have been able to come through the museum in the last month,” he says. “To hear the laughter and joy that is experienced has been very heartwarming through a very difficult year.”

However, he says the shut down will have lingering affects for the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.

“This will impact our industry much longer than here and now,” McHorney says. “It will certainly be into 2021.”

