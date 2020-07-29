Coaches and athletes react to WIAC cancelling fall sports

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday was a difficult day for student-athletes and coaches in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The WIAC announced the cancellation of all fall sports for the upcoming academic year.

With the abrupt end to the winter sports season in March, the cancellation of the spring sports season and now the fall campaign, all sports have now been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the decision to cancel all fall sports was not unexpected, coaches say not being able to compete is heartbreaking for their student-athletes.

The WIAC joins several other D3 conferences in canceling fall sports.

Coaches say their concern is for the well-being of their players and supporting them through these frustrating times.

"It's been a roller-coaster, I think as much as we probably expected the decision, it still hits you, emotions are pretty raw right now with our team and our staff and certainly I think all of Blugold nation is hurting right now," said UWEC volleyball coach Kim Wudi.

“When I heard the news, everybody was disappointed obviously but it’s not like a total blindside. So our biggest concern right now is our players and our seniors to start with so the first thing I did last night when I heard the news was to pick up the phone and call each senior and make sure their doing all right,” said UW-Stout football coach Clayt Birmingham.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.