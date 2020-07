EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated their COVID-19 numbers for July 29.

448 people have tested positive, an increase of seven since Tuesday.

13,222 negative tests have come back.

Three people in the county have died.

An estimated 407 people have been labeled as recovered.

