Eau Claire County reminds residents real estate taxes are due July 31

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Treasurer is reminding residents that real estate taxes are due Friday, July 31.

In person payments can be done at 721 Oxford Avenue. If entering the building, you will need a mask and may need to wait outside to ensure social distancing. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Payments can be mailed to the same address.

Taxes can also be paid online by clicking here.

