Local business donates to Helping Hands

By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local business made a large donation to Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley today.

This is the 7th year of Operation Backpack, where Helping Hands tries to provide 100 students with back-to-school clothing.

Today, First Choice Pest Solutions of Eau Claire donated 20 backpacks and 20 back-to-school boxes to Helping Hands. The back-to-school boxes included enough clothing, socks, underwear for one week of school.

Mike Ness with First Choice Pest Solutions says it was a small way to give back to the community.

“Everybody needs a little help and we just think it’s a great opportunity whether it’s here or somewhere else, it’s just a good time to start local and get back to our roots and building that and growing the relationships that we have locally,” he says.

With the donation, Helping Hands was able to surpass their goal of 100 backpacks and back-to-school clothing.

