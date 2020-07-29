Advertisement

Local health department using social media to educate about pandemic

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse County Health Department has been informing the public on COVID-19 for months now.

One tool they use to educate and be transparent is social media.

“As we’re trying to make social media posts, we’re just trying to get information out to the public in a way that makes sense to them,” said Nicole Kragness, a La Crosse County Health Department registered sanitarian.

When it comes to making a Facebook post, the department looks for a credible article to pull key points from in plain language. Throw in a graphic and a call to action to empower the community and it’s time to publish.

The department says one benefit to social media is the ability to get new information out in real time while measuring engagement.

For the team, that engagement isn’t always positive comments.

“I think as people feel frustrated, it’s really easy to use social media as a way to express anger or all of that frustration,” said Maggie Smith, a La Crosse County Health Department health educator.

The four women behind the posts are real people who live in the community and say they understand that frustration.

Additionally, social media isn’t their normal role. They’ve shifted from health educators and sanitarians to media specialists.

“Having to jump into new roles, learn a new routine, do something you’ve never done before—[that] really describes the pandemic,” said Abbie Loos, a La Crosse County Health Department nutrition educator.

Their daily posts aim to be different and not always serious.

“Trying to be creative and finding new avenues of ways to get public health messages across right now is really important rather than seeing the same thing day after day,” Kragness explained.

“Sometimes humor is a way to engage with populations that might not otherwise want to read something from a health department, so those have been a great opportunity to reach new audiences,” Smith added.

Keeping that in mind, the department got comedian Charlie Berens to film a video encouraging face coverings.

Through it all, the message and goal for the posts remains the same.

“As a single person, it may not feel like a huge difference, but if every person followed the guidance and took precaution we could really slow [the spread of COVID-19] down,” Smith said.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CFAUSD board member resigns

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Jennifer Heinz's resignation is effective July 31.

News

Helping Hands Receives Back to School Donation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Helping Hands Receives Back to School Donation

News

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
After being signed into law 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act has had a major impact on people in our area.

News

Local business donates to Helping Hands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A local business made a large donation to Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley today.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Crime

Black River Falls man charged with sex crimes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Black River Falls man has been charged in Jackson County court with crimes that include first degree sexual assault- repeater and strangulation and suffocation- repeater.

News

Local professor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
With one vaccine for COVID-19 going into its final stages of testing at Moderna, just how effective can a vaccine be?

News

UPDATE: Barron reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19, large numbers at Cumberland facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

News

Eau Claire County releases updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated their COVID-19 numbers for July 29.

National Politics

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.