Local professor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one vaccine for COVID-19 going into its final stages of testing at Moderna, just how effective can a vaccine be?

Dr. Sahsa Showsh, a Biology Professor at UW- Eau Claire says a possible COVID-19 vaccine will work much like other vaccines such as the flu vaccine.

The vaccine will be developed using T-cells and B-cells that help build immunity, but if the virus changes, a vaccine would be less effective.

He says once there is a vaccine, it is vital as many people as possible get it so herd immunity can develop.

“In this case the vaccines will work but if we don’t get enough people vaccinated, we’re not going to achieve that herd immunity and this virus is never going to go away,” Showsh says.

He says to achieve herd immunity, at least 90% of the people in the United states would need to be vaccinated.

Showsh also says while the vaccine process is moving quickly, manufacturers are making sure the vaccine is safe to get.

“These drug trials and these vaccine trials go through the same efforts,” he says. “They increase the number of people who are tested they look at the efficacy, side effects, and so forth so the drug is going to be safe, but it has been rushed in reviews by the FDA,”

