Advertisement

Local professor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine

With one vaccine for COVID-19 going into its final stages of testing at Moderna, just how effective can a vaccine be?
With one vaccine for COVID-19 going into its final stages of testing at Moderna, just how effective can a vaccine be?
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one vaccine for COVID-19 going into its final stages of testing at Moderna, just how effective can a vaccine be?

Dr. Sahsa Showsh, a Biology Professor at UW- Eau Claire says a possible COVID-19 vaccine will work much like other vaccines such as the flu vaccine.

The vaccine will be developed using T-cells and B-cells that help build immunity, but if the virus changes, a vaccine would be less effective. 

He says once there is a vaccine, it is vital as many people as possible get it so herd immunity can develop.

“In this case the vaccines will work but if we don’t get enough people vaccinated, we’re not going to achieve that herd immunity and this virus is never going to go away,” Showsh says.

He says to achieve herd immunity, at least 90% of the people in the United states would need to be vaccinated.

Showsh also says while the vaccine process is moving quickly, manufacturers are making sure the vaccine is safe to get. 

“These drug trials and these vaccine trials go through the same efforts,” he says. “They increase the number of people who are tested they look at the efficacy, side effects, and so forth so the drug is going to be safe, but it has been rushed in reviews by the FDA,”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Helping Hands Receives Back to School Donation

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Helping Hands Receives Back to School Donation

News

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
After being signed into law 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act has had a major impact on people in our area.

News

Local business donates to Helping Hands

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A local business made a large donation to Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley today.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 46 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Crime

Black River Falls man charged with sex crimes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Black River Falls man has been charged in Jackson County court with crimes that include first degree sexual assault- repeater and strangulation and suffocation- repeater.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Barron reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19, large numbers at Cumberland facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

News

Eau Claire County releases updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated their COVID-19 numbers for July 29.

National Politics

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.

News

UWEC Faculty publish research article about COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
They’re hoping to aid in vaccine development and are working on more research to contribute to the conversation.

News

Red Arrow Soldiers back on US soil after Afghanistan deployment

Updated: 4 hours ago
About 200 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers landed safely on American soil July 26 after a year-long mobilization to Afghanistan.