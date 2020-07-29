Advertisement

Menomonie PD holds community conversation on police reform

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local police department hosted a community conversation Tuesday night to discuss police reform.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson spoke to community members at Wilson Park.

Chief Atkinson is part of the community policing committee through the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He says community policing is the community and the police working together to solve problems.

Atkinson says what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is "very troubling," and he believes change is needed. However, he doesn't believe defunding is the answer.

He spoke about multiple other strategies police departments can implement including community policing, use of force policies, procedural justice strategies, and using evidence-based practices.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tips for staying safe on the river

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
This year, Eau Claire Fire Rescue says there has been an increase in the number of people using the river, whether to swim or to go floating.

News

Coaches and athletes react to WIAC cancelling fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Coaches say not being able to compete is heartbreaking for student-athletes.

News

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire closes indefinitely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
After less than a month of being reopened, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is closing once again.

News

Local COVID-19 test result wait time explained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Gundersen Health System in La Crosse currently tests anywhere from 500-1,000 patients each day— 50 percent at drive-up testing facilities and the other half hospital patients.

Latest News

News

Social-Distancing Stickers for Local Businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
Social-Distancing Stickers for Local Businesses

News

Red Cross Asks for Plasma Donors

Updated: 3 hours ago
Red Cross Asks for Plasma Donors

News

COVID-19 Testing Process

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Testing Process

News

WIAC Cancels Fall Sports Season

Updated: 3 hours ago
WIAC Cancels Fall Sports Season

News

Children's Museum of Eau Claire to Close Indefinitely

Updated: 3 hours ago
Children's Museum of Eau Claire to Close Indefinitely

News

Baby Fights for His Life for 6 and a Half Weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Baby Fights for His Life for 6 and a Half Weeks