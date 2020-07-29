Menomonie PD holds community conversation on police reform

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local police department hosted a community conversation Tuesday night to discuss police reform.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson spoke to community members at Wilson Park.

Chief Atkinson is part of the community policing committee through the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He says community policing is the community and the police working together to solve problems.

Atkinson says what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is "very troubling," and he believes change is needed. However, he doesn't believe defunding is the answer.

He spoke about multiple other strategies police departments can implement including community policing, use of force policies, procedural justice strategies, and using evidence-based practices.

