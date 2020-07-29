Organization plans to give 2020 volunteer hours

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parks and recreation areas in the Chippewa Valley are a common place for family and friends to gather safely this summer. To keep these areas clean, the city of Eau Claire is looking for some help through their “Adopt-A-Park” program.

Many families, organizations and businesses are already getting to work, including the Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley. The group adopted Phoenix Park through the program and will be working to keep that area clean. But they are also planning to log 2020 volunteer hours over the next year, until July 2021.

The organization hopes their efforts inspire others to get to work and keep the community clean.

