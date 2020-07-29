Advertisement

Red Arrow Soldiers back on US soil after Afghanistan deployment

Red Arrow
Red Arrow(Department of Military Affairs)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - About 200 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers landed safely on American soil July 26 after a year-long mobilization to Afghanistan.

The returning Soldiers from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry, mobilized in July 2019 for deployment to Afghanistan where the unit served as “guardian angels” supporting the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade – or SFAB.

The troops landed safely at Fort Hood, Texas, where they will spend several weeks completing demobilization requirements before returning home to Wisconsin.

Approximately 400 Soldiers originally deployed with the battalion, but half of them returned in multiple waves this spring, while the remaining 200 continued their mission in Afghanistan.The 128th replaced a fellow Wisconsin Army National Guard Red Arrow infantry battalion – the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry – when it arrived in theater last year.

A portion of another Red Arrow unit – the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s headquarters – also returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, last week after a deployment to Ukraine. The brigade headquarters deployed to Ukraine’s Combat Training Center – Yavoriv last November where they served as the headquarters element for the training group at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center.

The troops return amidst an historic stretch of mobilizations for the Wisconsin National Guard, as the organization continues to maintain a high operations tempo in support of both its federal and state missions.Approximately 150 Soldiers with the 829th Engineer Company continue operations across the Middle East and Afghanistan. The 924th Engineer Facilities Detachment and the 1967th Contracting Team also continue operations in Kuwait and the Horn of Africa respectively.

These deployments in support of the Wisconsin National Guard’s federal mission continue amidst the organization’s largest sustained domestic mobilization in history. More than 1,000 Wisconsin National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are on duty across Wisconsin conducting mobile testing for COVID-19, staffing a state call center for COVID-19 results, and providing logistics support.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen also staffed polling locations during Wisconsin’s April 7 election, and another 160 assisted during a special election in the 7th Congressional District May 12.

In late May and early June, more than 1,200 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to state active duty to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety in five Wisconsin cities amidst civil unrest.

Additional troops responded to  target Madison, Wisconsin in June in the wake of more civil unrest.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.

News

UWEC Faculty publish research article about COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Katrina Henning
They’re hoping to aid in vaccine development and are working on more research to contribute to the conversation.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Eau Claire County reminds residents real estate taxes are due July 31

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Treasurer is reminding residents that real estate taxes are due Friday, July 31.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update briefing at 10 p.m.

News

Adopt-A-Park And Trail Program (7/29/20) Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
Adopt-A-Park And Trail Program (7/29/20) Part 3

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/29/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/29/20)

National

Black Trump supporter fatally shot outside his Milwaukee business; Photos of suspect released

Updated: 7 hours ago
The victim was sitting in a lawn chair outside his Milwaukee business when he was fatally shot in broad daylight. There is not a known motive for the crime at this point.

Hello Wisconsin

Organization plans to give 2020 volunteer hours

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Through "Adopt-A-Park" program the Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley plan to log 2020 volunteer hours in the next year.

News

WI Korean War soldier listed as MIA for nearly 70 years receives flyover salute at burial

Updated: 14 hours ago
The U.S. Army officially declared Cpl. Francis J. Rochon deceased December 31, 1953. On June 18, 2020, Rochon’s remains were accounted for.