Roundtable on health care during COVID-19

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Protect Our Care and Opportunity Wisconsin held a roundtable discussion over Zoom Tuesday night to discuss health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health professionals from Eau Claire, Milwaukee and Madison took part in the discussion, which was led by State Rep. Jodi Emerson.

The discussion centered on the health care challenges posed by COVID-19, as well as what changes are needed.

Governor Tony Evers also listened in on the roundtable.

"I'm proud of what we've done to make sure that health care has been a priority in Wisconsin, but the bottom line is that COVID-19 has uncovered, exposed, made worse, major shortcomings in our country's and state's healthcare systems from lack of access and affordability to systemic inequity," said Evers.

But despite the challenges, health professionals are proud of the work currently being done in the field.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud to be a doctor. I think the way that, the collegiality the medical community, the cohesiveness, the communication as we’re fighting something we’ve never seen before and having to communicate and mistakes are being made. But people are reporting that to each other and trying to do a good a job as we can,” said Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Medical Director Lori Whitis.

