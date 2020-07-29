Tips for staying safe on the river

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the death of a man who was pulled out of the Chippewa River Monday, fire and rescue officials are warning you to be aware if you’re going to enjoy the river the rest of this summer.

This year, Eau Claire Fire Rescue says there has been an increase in the number of people using the river, whether to swim or to go floating.

But officials say there are plenty of ways to enjoy the river safely, and ways to tell when it's too much of a risk to go out there at all.

While out on the river, fire officials say you want to stay in the middle of the river.

Near the shore lines there are flooded trees that people can get caught in.

Wearing a life-jacket is also one of the easiest and best ways to help keep yourself safe while out on the river.

People should also not be out in the river alone and should let people know what their plans are ahead of time.

If you lose somebody you're in the river with, call for help immediately and there's certain information that can help rescue crews.

“If you are with somebody and you find that they are missing it’s very important for you to pay close attention to where you are. Use landmarks along the shoreline to help identify where you are because the current is going to move you downstream pretty quickly and the moment you realize somebody is missing you should try to pay attention to where you are. It gives us a better opportunity to go back to that same location and possibly locate the victim if they had gone under the water,” said Captain David Whitehouse with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Now there are some ways you can tell if the river is safe, according to the fire department.

Pay attention to the current conditions, and know if there has been a lot of rainfall lately because that can raise the river level.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.