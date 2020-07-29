UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 7,385 negative test results

200 positive test results, an increase of 29 since last Wednesday.

Of the 200 positive results, 37 are considered active.

163 people have been released from isolation.

0 people are hospitalized in the county for COVID-19.

79 individuals are over the age of 40 and 91 who are under 40.

There have been no deaths in the county.

Health officials say the risk of COVID-19 in Chippewa County is still high and they are recommending gatherings of 15 or fewer in indoor spaces. As well as 50 or fewer people in outdoor gatherings. These numbers come in addition to the recommendation of social distancing.

It took Chippewa County roughly three months to reach 100 positive cases. Health officials say after reaching that 100 positive number, it only took three weeks to add an additional 100 cases.

1,800 tests were given to those at the Stanley Correctional Facility at the start of July and the health department is reporting no positive test results from the facility.

Chippewa Falls School District officials noted there may be a shortage of substitute teachers but they are working on a pool of educators.

The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update briefing at 10 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.