WI Korean War soldier listed as MIA for nearly 70 years receives flyover salute at burial

American flag.
American flag. (WNDU)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin native killed in action during the Korean War received a flyover salute from Wisconsin Army National Guard helicopters during his burial nearly 70 years after going missing in action in 1950. 

United States Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon served as a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War. On September 1, 1950, near Changnyeong, South Korea, he was reported as missing in action.

The U.S. Army officially declared Rochon deceased December 31, 1953, and confirmed his remains non-recoverable January 16, 1956. Nearly 70 years later, on June 18, 2020, Rochon’s remains were accounted for. 

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, he received a burial with military honors at the Summit Cemetery in Foxboro, Wisconsin. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation, provided a military flyover of the ceremony to pay tribute to Rochon’s service and sacrifice.

 Rochon was 21 years old when reported missing in action. His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

