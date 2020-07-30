2 injured in Vernon County accident

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash happened in Vernon County on Wednesday.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says Michael Anderson, 71, and Danny White, 66, both of Lefarge were send to the hospital after a collision.

Ivestigation shows White was driving a farm tractor which was pulling a hay rake on State Highway 82 when Anderson attempted to pass the tractor in a dump truck. The dump truck hit the front of the tractor, causing it to overturn.

Law enforcement noted White was ejected off the tractor and that seat belts were not used.

The crash is still under investigation.

