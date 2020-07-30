Advertisement

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Four new cases of COVID-19
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On July 30th, Chippewa County announced four new cases of COVID-19 to bring the county total to 208 total.

There is one new person being hospitalized and it is the first person to be hospitalized in Chippewa County due to COVID-19.

There are a total of 43 new active cases, an increase of two with 165 released from isolation, which is also a increase of two.

There are a total of 7,602 negative test results, an increase of 102 since yesterday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groome Transportation resumes service between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Groome Transportation will reopen its shuttle service from Eau Claire to MSP Airport on August 12th.

News

AG Kaul advises residents to be alert to increased risks for human trafficking

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Attorney General Josh Kaul is advising residents to be alert to potential human trafficking during the current health crisis. Social and physical isolation and economic insecurity contribute to the susceptibility of victims, and human traffickers are using it to their advantage. World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is July 30, 2020.

News

The Boys & Girls Clubs plans for the 11th Annual Lemonade Day and Fall After School Programming

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley are planning to hold their 11th Annual Lemonade Day on Thursday, August 6th from 10:00am-3:00pm. The clubs also plan on having their Back2School programming available in the Fall.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county.

News

Mabel Tainter suspends season through November

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Mabel Tainter Theater in Menomonie has suspended their season until end of November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Washburn County will not enforce masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Washburn County Sheriff’s Office made a statement on Facebook that said they will not enforce the mandatory mask order made by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

News

UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has been fined $74,000 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 28 violations of federal animal research treatment standards.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

News

Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on election delay

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders and the state’s longest-serving Republican in Congress are breaking with President Donald Trump over possibly delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.

News

DNR board revises deer quotas after open meeting allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state Department of Natural Resources board has revised antlerless deer quotas in a handful of counties following complaints the panel violated open meeting laws and ignored local recommendations when it approved the limits last month.