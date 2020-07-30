Chippewa County COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On July 30th, Chippewa County announced four new cases of COVID-19 to bring the county total to 208 total.

There is one new person being hospitalized and it is the first person to be hospitalized in Chippewa County due to COVID-19.

There are a total of 43 new active cases, an increase of two with 165 released from isolation, which is also a increase of two.

There are a total of 7,602 negative test results, an increase of 102 since yesterday.

