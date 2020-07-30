Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county.
There are currently 208 confirmed cases, which is an increase of four since Wednesday, including two new active cases.
102 new negative test results for a total of 7,602 in the county.
There is currently one person hospitalized.
