Gov. Evers declares public health emergency, issues order requiring face coverings

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers has now issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency that includes the requiring of face coverings when indoors.

The order would mandate face coverings for those five and older when indoors and not in a private residence starting August 1 and it is set to expire on September 28.

The exceptions to the order includes eating, drinking and swimming.

For the full order on face coverings, click here.

The Office of the Governor says Wisconsin is seeing a new and significant spread and increase of COVID-19.

“The data is what drives our decisions, and that data tells us we have significant community spread in Wisconsin and need to take statewide action,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Community spread means that any interaction out in the community can mean exposure, and because people can spread COVID-19 without symptoms or even knowing they are sick, we need to take universal precautions in order for wearing face coverings to be effective.”

The governor says on June 1 there were 18,543 confirmed cases in Wisconsin and by July 1 there were 29,199 cases; a 57% increase.

Evers noted

To read the full executive order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.