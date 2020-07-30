Groome Transportation resumes service between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Groome Transportation will reopen its shuttle service from Eau Claire to MSP Airport on August 12th.

Groome Transportation has implemented multiple new policies to stop the spread of COVID-19 including:

· Fogging vehicles after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic sprayer and a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant which is effective against coronaviruses.

· Making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe downs of high touch surfaces.

· Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle and blocking certain seats.

· Requiring all drivers to wear face masks.

· Requiring all passengers wear face masks or appropriate face covering of their noses and mouths.

· Facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle.

· Training all Groome employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

