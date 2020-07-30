Health dept. concerned about testing supply for college students

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - In La Crosse County, nine new COVID-19 cases are reported Wednesday bringing its total to 767.

Seven of the nine new cases are people younger than 40.

There remains one death linked to COVID-19, and 650 of all the cases are recovered.

With college students arriving back to campus next month, the health department is in contact with the three higher education institutions.

While testing has not specifically been addressed yet, it says the county currently does not have the supply needed.

“What I can tell you is that it is not adequate for the need, and we are concerned about it. I know that UWL in particular is really trying to develop a contract to make sure they have capacity there, but we are concerned about the number of individuals that are coming to our community,” said La Crosse Co. Health Dept. Director Jennifer Rombalski.

