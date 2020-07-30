Advertisement

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

'We're heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord'
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal with it,” Cain’s Twitter account and official website said.

“We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord.”

Cain, a colon cancer survivor, was diagnosed with coronavirus in early July after attending a Trump presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

He was an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

The Newsmax contributor and former Godfather’s Pizza CEO posted a photo to his Twitter account from the rally. Cain was shown not wearing a mask and not social distancing in the crowd of thousands.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” a statement at the time said.

At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

After interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive, all of Trump’s campaign staffers who attended his Tulsa rally were quarantined the following week.

Cain did not meet with the president.

As a cancer survivor, Cain was considered at an increased risk for severe illness from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

White House bid

Cain, who had hoped to become the first Black to win the GOP nomination, was initially considered a long-shot candidate. His bid was propelled forward in September 2011 when he won a straw poll vote in Florida, instantly becoming an alternative candidate for Republican voters concerned that former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was not conservative enough.

But he struggled to respond to accusations that he had sexually harassed several women and — in a video that went viral on the Internet — rambled uncomfortably when asked whether he supported or opposed President Barack Obama’s policies in Libya. There were also gaffes on abortion and torture that led Cain’s critics to question whether he was ready for the White House.

The centerpiece of Cain’s campaign was his 9-9-9 plan, which would have replaced the current tax code with a 9% tax on personal and corporate income and a 9% national sales tax. Cain said the plan’s simplicity would stimulate the economy by giving investors certainty. A Baptist preacher who made money giving motivational speeches, Cain had a talent for selling his ideas to conservative audiences with a straightforward style.

“If 10% is good enough for God, 9% ought to be good enough for the federal government,” he told crowds.

