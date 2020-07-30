Advertisement

Local Rotary Clubs join forces to send kids to school prepared

Over 250 backpacks were filled with school supplies Thursday.
Over 250 backpacks were filled with school supplies Thursday.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thursday afternoon two local Rotary Clubs joined forces to help send kids back to school prepared.

Valley View Rotary and Rotary After Hours packed over 250 backpacks in La Crosse.

The backpacks are filled with all supplies needed for the entire school year.

Another packing event is scheduled to take place in a few weeks— in total the clubs look to donate around 600 backpacks.

The donation is that much more important this year after the financial effects of COVID on parents and back to school plans constantly changing.

“The students have no idea what their school year is [going to look like] and for some students school is a safe haven,” said Madeline Behringer, the Rotary After Hours director of the board. “So if they can at least have the supplies that they need, I think that is one step in the right direction for these kids.”

The backpacks packed Thursday will be handed out to Northside Elementary School students later this week.

To learn more about the initiative or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee teen dies after crashing during police chase

Updated: moments ago
Milwaukee police say a teenage driver has died after crashing during a police chase early Thursday.

News

Charges filed in Monroe County homicide investigation

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
28-year-old Damara R. Skenandore-Medina of Milwaukee is charged in the case.

News

Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

News

Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

News

Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wisconsin election officials and the U.S. Postal Service are working on streamlining absentee ballot delivery after a crush of complaints from voters who never received their ballots in this past spring’s election.

News

How to differentiate COVID-19 symptoms from allergies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
More people are turning to search engines to determine if symptoms are the result of allergies or COVID-19.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

News

Turtle Lake man sentenced after felony child porn charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The court ordered three years in prison with seven years of extended supervision.