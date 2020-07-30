Local Rotary Clubs join forces to send kids to school prepared

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thursday afternoon two local Rotary Clubs joined forces to help send kids back to school prepared.

Valley View Rotary and Rotary After Hours packed over 250 backpacks in La Crosse.

The backpacks are filled with all supplies needed for the entire school year.

Another packing event is scheduled to take place in a few weeks— in total the clubs look to donate around 600 backpacks.

The donation is that much more important this year after the financial effects of COVID on parents and back to school plans constantly changing.

“The students have no idea what their school year is [going to look like] and for some students school is a safe haven,” said Madeline Behringer, the Rotary After Hours director of the board. “So if they can at least have the supplies that they need, I think that is one step in the right direction for these kids.”

The backpacks packed Thursday will be handed out to Northside Elementary School students later this week.

