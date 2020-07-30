Advertisement

Eau Claire woman receives mystery package with seeds

seeds in the mail
seeds in the mail(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With little to no explanation, mysterious seeds are being mailed to people all across the United States.

These seeds are being speculated as possible “brushing scams.“Anonymous sellers use your address to send small packages, and then can use your information to leave positive reviews on their products. The full reasoning behind the deliveries, though, is still unknown.

Those investigating the seeds ask people who receive them to use caution. When an item you ordered arrives at your doorstep you usually feel excited.

But now, mystery packages are being sent to addresses across the country, causing unease rather than excitement, including for one Eau Claire woman.

"I opened up the mailbox and I saw this little package in there, and I looked at it, and it was really light. And it did say it was from China, and it said there was jewelry in there," said Jill Radtke.

But, Radtke says she didn't order jewelry, and when she opened the package, the label did not match what was inside.

"There was like really, really teeny tiny seeds in there," she continued.

Grace Atherton, Communications Director at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection told WEAU,

"We have been notified in recent days that some Wisconsin residents have received unsolicited packages in the mail that appear the contain seeds or some have contained other small items like jewelry or masks".

Atherton also says the DATCP has received almost 500 reports of these packages through its online portal, which was just set up Tuesday.

Experts are concerned these seeds may be invasive plant species and if planted can cause harm to the environment.

“Usually seeds that are shipped from the United States from another country have to come with a Fido sanitary certificate, and that certificate says these seeds meet certain import requirements that’s why people should exercise some caution when they get these packages … we don’t want them to germinate or possibly introduce invasive species ,” said Atherton.

Unsure of what to do, Radtke posted to Facebook.

"I said gee, look what I got in the mail today... And everybody said you got to report that!

And that advice is exactly what those handling this investigation are asking people to do. Atherton said,

“Please go onto our website datcap.wi.gov and fill out our online form to report that seed package to us and we will collect that information pass it along to the USDA and either someone from DATCP or USDA will follow up”.

Again, DATCP and the USDA both urge people not to plant or throw these seeds away if they receive them, but rather to report them to help with the investigation. If you have opened the package, seal it back up in a safe bag until you are contacted for more information.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
After being signed into law 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act has had a major impact on people in our area.

News

Baby fights for his life for six and a half weeks

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The birth of your first child should be the happiest moment in your life, but for one local couple it turned into a six and a half week fight for the baby's life.

Homepage

UPDATE: Adult male pronounced dead after river rescue

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
One person was taken to a local hospital after rescue crews were called for a reported emergency along the Chippewa River.

News

Report sheds new light on economic hardship

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.

Latest News

Homepage

Christmas in July came to Chippewa Falls

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Christmas came early in the Chippewa Valley. Holiday music and a few decorations signified a unique event in Chippewa Falls on Sunday.

News

‘Ebben for Wisconsin’ rally held in Eau Claire

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The republican primary for the 3rd congressional district in Wisconsin will take place August 11.

Homepage

Drive-in virtual concert held in Chippewa Falls

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, and Gwen Stefani will all be performing in Encore's second ever virtual concert.

Homepage

E.C. area school board to consider mask requirement for all students, staff

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
If passed, masks would be required across grades K-12, with a few exceptions.

Homepage

Eau Claire Police warn of phone call scams

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Scammers are pretending to be family members, calling loved ones, and saying they need cash immediately

Homepage

Dairy to-go event held in Cadott

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
If you missed the event, Chippewa Valley Energy says it hopes to do more events like this through next year, and while it isn't sure where it will hold another dairy to-go event, the plan is to make its way through multiple communities in the area.