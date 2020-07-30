Advertisement

School District of Altoona sends out “Return to School” update and survey

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Altoona emailed a “Return to School” update along with a survey to those who will be attending Altoona schools.

The “Return to School” update informs families that the 100% virtual learning option is new for the school district but says teachers are creating virtual lessons for students to do at home.

The update also says this virtual format for fall is different than the virtual schooling students had this past spring.

The district is working with the Eau Claire City- County Health Department on transportation plans for students riding the bus.

Parents and students are asked to fill out a survey regarding how many students will be planning on riding the bus to school. The survey ends August 6.

A Railroaders Return-to-School update was emailed to families yesterday afternoon. 1. If you missed it, read it at:...

Posted by School District of Altoona on Thursday, July 30, 2020

