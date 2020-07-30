The Boys & Girls Clubs plans for the 11th Annual Lemonade Day and Fall After School Programming

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley are planning to hold their 11th Annual Lemonade Day on Thursday, August 6th from 10:00am-3:00pm. The clubs also plan on having their Back2School programming available in the Fall.

In a statement, the club said, “Knowing that all kids have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs remain available to all kids ages 8 to 18, responding to unique community needs posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, following the mission to be there for the kids who need them most.”

