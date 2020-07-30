Turtle Lake man sentenced after felony child porn charge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Court records show Adam Rhodes pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography while nine other counts were dismissed but read in. He has been sentenced in Barron County Court.

The court ordered three years in prison with seven years of extended supervision.

Court documents say a search warrant was executed at his home on February 14. Deputies found a variety of electronic devices containing more than 30 downloaded images of child porn. Rhodes admitted to looking at images of children for about 10 years.

