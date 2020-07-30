Advertisement

Two vehicle crash in Ellsworth Township

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On July 29th at around 5:00 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Ellsworth Township.

A GMC Sierra Pick-up operated by 18-year old Nicholas Hudson of Red Wing drove left of center going southbound on Highway 63 and struck a northbound Freightliner Semi tractor operated by 52 year old Loren Gullekson of Rush City, MN.

Both were transported to hospitals with undetermined injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department, River Falls Area Ambulance Service, North Memorial Air Care and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.

