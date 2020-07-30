PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On July 29th, around 1:00 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV accident in Clifton Township.

It was determined that 39 year old, William Shanahan, of River Falls was was operating a John Deere UTV with 37 year old passenger Burton Yardley and lost control of the UTV rolled over.

Both Shanahan and Yardley were transported to the hospital.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was River Falls Ambulance Service and River Falls Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.