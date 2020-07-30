UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison has been fined $74,000 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 28 violations of federal animal research treatment standards.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the fine was assessed in April as part of a settlement for 28 violations that occurred between 2015 to 2019. Many of the violations involved incidents in which monkeys became injured after staff errors or equipment failures allowed animals to exit their cages.

The university has a large animal research program, with about 7,000 people certified to work with animals in nearly 50 facilities.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.