WAGNER TAILS: Zoey & Junior and Mae

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TREMPEALEAU & EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two senior dachshunds are looking for a home together where they can simply relax and enjoy life.

Junior is 10 years old and is content to curl up on your lap.

Zoey is eight, and she's a little more adventurous.

These two are brother and sister... but from different litters.

Because they’re never far away from each other, the Trempealeau County Humane Society wants them to be adopted together.

They both love belly rubs and treat time and they do well with other dogs, but they still need to learn boundaries with cats.

Zoey and Junior can't wait to smother you with love... in a good way.

Click here to fill out an adoption application for Zoey and Junior or call (608)525-2300.

---

If you're looking for a dog who loves to be pampered, including wearing pretty dresses -- Mae is your gal.

Mae is a seven to eight-year-old chihuahua who has puppy mill-like behaviors.

She is sweet, but timid.

With that in mind, staff at Bob’s House for Dogs says she’s looking for a calm home with a patient person.

Mae does require a fenced yard because she is a flight risk.

With plenty of food, a snuggly bed, and lots of other pampering, we think Mae will a wonderful companion in the safety of her new home.

Click here for an adoption application for Mae or call (715) 878-4505.

