Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on election delay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders and the state’s longest-serving Republican in Congress are breaking with President Donald Trump over possibly delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke all said Thursday that they oppose delaying the election, a date that is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Steineke tweeted “Hard NO” in reaction to Trump. Vos says, “Elections need to happen for democracy to function.”

