50 million food boxes delivered by Farmers to Families Food Box Program

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - In this era of the Covid-19 pandemic, good news has been hard to find. But one bright spot for agriculture and consumers is the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Since the program started, farmers, non-profit groups and volunteers have delivered 50 million food boxes to American families in need.

We have more information today on the planned merger of Countryside Cooperative of Durand and Landmark Services Cooperative of Cottage Grove, which, if approved by members, would take effect next March 1st. Countryside officials plan to hold 3 informational meetings during the week of August 10th at sites in New Richmond, Durand and Osseo. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, co-op officials are requiring reservations with only 2 members per co-op membership allowed at a meeting. Ballots have also been sent out for active farmer members to vote on the merger with those ballots needing to be sent back to Countryside’s Durand headquarters by August 24th. Only a simple majority of yes votes is required to approve the merger.

Two weeks ago China made the biggest ever one time purchase of U.S. corn by any one buyer. And it hasn’t taken them long to break that record. Yesterday USDA officials said China purchased a new record 1.937 million tons of corn from us, breaking that old record of 1.76 million tons from earlier this month. That corn sale was worth about 325 million dollars. But that’s not all. The Chinese are also buying lots of U.S. soybeans. At the end of last week they bought 1.925 million tons of our beans-their biggest soybean buy from us since November of 2016. USDA numbers, however, still show the Chinese are not on pace to meet their required purchase amounts under terms of that phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

If you haven’t nominated someone to serve on your County Farm Service Agency County Committee or nominated a strong conservation minded farmer or land owner to receive the Aldo Leopold award, this is your last chance. Nominations for both end on August 1st. Local FSA offices can take your nominees for the county committee position and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau will take your Leopold award nominees.

