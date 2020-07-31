Advertisement

Area sheriff’s departments not enforcing mask mandate

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE Wis. (WEAU) -

Governor Evers announced a statewide mask mandate Thursday afternoon that goes into effect Saturday at midnight.

While the order says local and state officials will enforce it, it’s unclear how it will be enforced.

For the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, they say the $200 fine is not something they plan to give out as they are focused on other matters.

“[We’re focused on] traffic crashes, criminal investigations, crime is up, domestic abuse cases [are] up,” said Jeff Wolf, the Sheriff of La Crosse County. “I don’t see designating time or resources to enforce a mask order.”

It isn’t just the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department who share those feelings.

The sheriff’s departments for several other counties in our viewing area released similar statements saying they will not be actively enforcing the mandate, but hope that people will follow the guidelines.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department says if you see someone in a public building that is not wearing a face covering, do not call 911.

“We don’t need 911 calls to the dispatch center meant for true emergencies,” Wolf explained. “In the order itself, there are numerous exemptions and who is someone to make a determination if somebody has a medical illness or a reason that they can’t wear a mask?”

In addition to the statement from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, other area sheriff's department released their own-- including Washburn, St. Croix, Monroe and Baron Counties.
In addition to the statement from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, other area sheriff's department released their own-- including Washburn, St. Croix, Monroe and Baron Counties.(WEAU)

Deputies in La Crosse say they hope for the same response as when the Safer-At-Home order was put in place.

“In the La Crosse area we had very few if any complaints related to it,” Wolf added. “People followed the directives as best they could.”

The Sheriff says his statement has nothing to do with politics or his thoughts on the effectiveness of masks-- instead just clarifying how his department will act.

“We’re working hard, we’re going to continue to work hard doing what we’re sworn to do,” said Wolf. “We will rely on the health department to work with the community and the businesses to make sure everyone is safe.”

As for compliance with local businesses, the Sheriff says he will leave that up to the health department.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boy Scouts Providing Safe Experience for Kids

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Boy Scouts Providing Safe Experience for Kids

News

Enforcement on Statewide Mask Mandate

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Enforcement on Statewide Mask Mandate

News

Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts provide safe summer experience for kids

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
With many events canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local scouting organization says it was able to provide a fun, safe experience this summer.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 47 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls COVID-19 updated numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire and Chippewa County have both released their update COVID-19 numbers.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Pablo Center announces Bridge Campaign to support operational needs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pablo Center at the Confluence announces the launch of the “Bridge Campaign” to aid in operational expenses.

News

Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Shenanigan’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

News

One dead in Madison double stabbing; Suspect in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser and Nick Viviani
A suspect has been taken into custody after the homicide on Dorchester Way Thursday night.