Brewers home opener against Cardinals postponed, will play Saturday

Several Cardinals reportedly tested positive for COVID-19
Miller Park
Miller Park(WMTV/Amelia Jones)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed.

The team confirmed the decision on its website Friday morning, just a few hours before first pitch. The organization did not confirm the reason for the postponement, only saying the “health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game-day staff is our top priority.”

“We fully support the measures taken by Major League Baseball regarding the postponement of games and will continue to update our fans as we receive additional information,” the statement continued.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman first reported Friday’s game was scratched, adding that sources told him several Redbirds have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, MLB confirmed two people in the St. Louis organization tested positive for COVID-19. The postponement follows the league’s protocols and will offer more time for additional testing, it explained.

Saturday’s game will still be played as scheduled. The teams will make up Friday’s game during a twin bill on Sunday, which will be played under the MLB’s new rules shortening double-header games to seven innings.

New York Post columnist Joel Sherman has also reported that multiple Redbirds tested positive. According to Sherman, the team is currently isolating at their hotel and have no plans to head to Miller Park.

Sherman also noted that the the Cardinals had undergone testing while Minnesota for their series against there, pointing out that while the Cardinals had Thursday off, the Twins played the Cleveland Indians.

In addition to the Brewers and Cardinals, the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays will sit out because of positive tests.

