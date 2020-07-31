Charges filed in Monroe County homicide investigation

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - 28-year-old Damara R. Skenandore-Medina of Milwaukee is arrested and charged as part of a homicide investigation in Monroe County.

That shooting death happened in June in the 400 block of South Court Street in Sparta. The victim is identified as 61-year-old Anthony Koopman of Sparta.

According to the Sparta Police Department, investigators with the department spent time in Milwaukee working with Milwaukee County law enforcement agencies and the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct search warrants and follow-up as part of the homicide investigation.

Skenandore-Medina appeared in court Thursday, and is charged with three counts, including Felony Murder-Armed Robbery as a party to a crime.

The Sparta Police Department says Skenandore-Medina is being held in the Monroe County jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Investigators with the police department believe the shooting death on June 11 is related to the sale of illegal drugs. Additional arrests are expected.

