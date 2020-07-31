Advertisement

Chippewa County asks residents to not call 9-1-1 for mask mandate or emergency order

(KKCO)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid calling 9-1-1 or emergency numbers when it comes to questions about the emergency order or face covering.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk says the Emergency Communications Center has already received many calls to report those not following the mask mandate or to ask questions and that is expected to increase.

If you have questions you are asked to read the executive order by Gov. Evers.

If you are reporting violations of the order, you are asked to report them on the online tipster.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they are support and promote face masks and coverings as a tool to stop the spread of this virus.

