Chippewa County releases results from free COVID-19 testing event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the results from the free COVID-19 testing event that took place on July 20.

434 tests were given, with 76% of people reported having at least one symptom. 24% reported no symptoms at all.

Seven tests came back positive. Five were Chippewa County residents.

