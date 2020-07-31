CVTC holds virtual ceremony for summer graduates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chippewa Valley Technical College held an all-virtual graduation ceremony Thursday night.

CVTC President Bruce Barker kicked off the online event for summer graduates.

171 graduates in 30 programs were honored during the virtual celebration.

CVTC says it plans to open for the fall semester as scheduled on August 24.

