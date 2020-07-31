Advertisement

Double stabbing leaves one dead and another injured on Madison’s west side

.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a homicide on Madison’s west side Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to a home on Dorchester Way around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When police got to the scene, they said they found two people injured as well as the likely suspect.

One of the people stabbed died at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police shared that the suspect was taken into custody, but also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation. So far they’ve shared that the three people involved knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat related to the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Bahamas, Florida brace as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

Hello Wisconsin

50 million food boxes delivered by Farmers to Families Food Box Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold from WAXX/WAYY joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest ag news.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/31/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/31/20)

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Drive-thru zoo comes to Western Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Backroads Safari offers socially distant zoo experience in your car.

News

Central Wisconsin group holding Anti-Mask Mandate rally August 8

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A group opposed to the mask mandate is planning a rally.

News

Rotary Clubs Help Send Kids Back to School

Updated: 10 hours ago
Rotary Clubs Help Send Kids Back to School

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 10 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

Updated: 11 hours ago
Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies